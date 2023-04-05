﻿
Shanghai pays tribute to revolutionary heroes

The Shanghai Longhua Martyr Cemetery was one of nearly 80 martyr memorial sites across the city to host commemorative activities as part of the Qingming Festival.
Ti Gong

People lay flowers at Shanghai Longhua Martyr Cemetery as part of the Qingming Festival.

The Shanghai Longhua Martyr Cemetery and a further 76 martyr memorial sites across the city hosted commemorative activities on Wednesday, as the public mourned China's fallen heroes as part of the Qingming Festival.

At the cemetery in Xuhui District, the main site of the commemorative events, chrysanthemums were laid by about 100 tomb sweepers, who represented the families of the fallen heroes, students, and other groups.

As solemn music played, the participants bowed before the tombs of the martyrs and together read the funeral orations carved on the monuments in order to pay their respects.

Wearing white gloves and using towels, they carefully cleaned the tombs of the Chinese revolutionary heroes.

"I will cherish today's happy life more and carry on the spirit of martyrs, which is a lighthouse inspiring me to keep moving forward," said Shen Junlin, a student at Shicun Primary School.

An online tomb sweeping platform has also been launched, enabling people to pay their respects to the martyrs online.

Ti Gong

People pay their respects to China's fallen heroes.

Ti Gong

Participants stand at attention during a silent tribute.

Ti Gong

Participants bow in tribute at a martyr's commemorative site.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
