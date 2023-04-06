﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Party Secretary meets with Moderna CEO to discuss biomedicine cooperation

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:16 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
Shanghai Party Scretary Chen Jining met with Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of the American pharmaceutical company Moderna on Tuesday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:16 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
Shanghai Party Secretary meets with Moderna CEO to discuss biomedicine cooperation

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining shakes hands with Stephane Bancel, CEO of the American pharmaceutical company Moderna

Shanghai Party Scretary Chen Jining met with Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of the American pharmaceutical company Moderna on Tuesday.

Chen stated that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has developed a grand blueprint for China's modernization. As a center for China's economy and a pioneer of reform and opening up, Shanghai is pushing for high-quality development, deepening reforms, accelerating the construction of an international economic, financial, trade, shipping, and technology innovation center.

The city adheres to the direction of marketization, legalization, and internationalization, continuously optimize the business environment, enhance service levels, and better facilitate global enterprises to invest in Shanghai and achieve development goals.

Moderna is a leading innovative pharmaceutical enterprise, and biomedicine is one of the three key pilot industries in Shanghai. The cooperation between the two sides is extensive. Shanghai welcomes Moderna to further integrate its technological innovation advantages with its industrial, market and resource advantages, increase investment in Shanghai, improve its R&D and production layout, and land more new technologies and products in Shanghai to better share and learn from the industry's development opportunities and advanced experience and concepts. The city will actively promote efficient linkage and help companies achieve faster and better development in Shanghai.

Bancel introduced the company's R&D business and investment layout plan in Shanghai. He stated that the global pharmaceutical industry is at a critical period and is welcoming the digitalization of pharmaceuticals. This visit to Shanghai fully demonstrates that this international metropolis is committed to developing the pharmaceutical industry and providing solid and rich resources for health services.

Moderna will accelerate its investment in Shanghai, cooperate with Chinese partners to carry out R&D and production, and use new pharmaceutical technologies and products to better benefit the public's health.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     