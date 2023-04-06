Shanghai Party Secretary meets with Moderna CEO to discuss biomedicine cooperation

Shanghai Party Scretary Chen Jining met with Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of the American pharmaceutical company Moderna on Tuesday.

Chen stated that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has developed a grand blueprint for China's modernization. As a center for China's economy and a pioneer of reform and opening up, Shanghai is pushing for high-quality development, deepening reforms, accelerating the construction of an international economic, financial, trade, shipping, and technology innovation center.

The city adheres to the direction of marketization, legalization, and internationalization, continuously optimize the business environment, enhance service levels, and better facilitate global enterprises to invest in Shanghai and achieve development goals.

Moderna is a leading innovative pharmaceutical enterprise, and biomedicine is one of the three key pilot industries in Shanghai. The cooperation between the two sides is extensive. Shanghai welcomes Moderna to further integrate its technological innovation advantages with its industrial, market and resource advantages, increase investment in Shanghai, improve its R&D and production layout, and land more new technologies and products in Shanghai to better share and learn from the industry's development opportunities and advanced experience and concepts. The city will actively promote efficient linkage and help companies achieve faster and better development in Shanghai.

Bancel introduced the company's R&D business and investment layout plan in Shanghai. He stated that the global pharmaceutical industry is at a critical period and is welcoming the digitalization of pharmaceuticals. This visit to Shanghai fully demonstrates that this international metropolis is committed to developing the pharmaceutical industry and providing solid and rich resources for health services.

Moderna will accelerate its investment in Shanghai, cooperate with Chinese partners to carry out R&D and production, and use new pharmaceutical technologies and products to better benefit the public's health.





