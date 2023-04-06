Ma Ying-jeou visits Fudan University in Shanghai

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, led a group of Taiwan students to Fudan University in Shanghai on Thursday morning.

Reuters

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, led a group of Taiwan students to Fudan University in Shanghai on Thursday morning.

After looking around the campus, Ma and other guests joined Chinese mainland students for a group discussion, where Ma delivered opening remarks and said advancing exchanges between young people from across the Strait is the most urgent task of our generation.

More efforts should be made to facilitate closer exchanges between young people from across the Strait and help address their concerns, Ma said, expressing the hope that young people from across the Strait will stay self-reliant, diligent and positive, and that the mainland and Taiwan will strive together for cross-Strait peace and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Ma said his trip to the mainland this time has taken young people from Taiwan to important sites in Chinese history, helping them search for the common memories of people across the Taiwan Strait. Doing so will help people across the Strait jointly build a better future, he said.

Fudan University, which first admitted Taiwan students three decades ago, currently has over 300 students from Taiwan.