News / Metro

12th Pudong Festival of Culture and Art begins April 18

The 12th Pudong Festival of Culture and Art will begin on April 18th, with over 800 events over 3 months, with calligraphy, photography, woodblock art, and Chinese classical music.
The 12th Pudong Festival of Culture and Art will return on April 18 with over 800 events to be held in the following three months.

The festival, to be held from April 18 through July 25, will have an artificial-intelligence-themed opening performance based on stories from the Zhangjiang Science City.

The closing performance will be brought by troupes from famous art organizations including the China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble, Shanghai Opera House, and Suzhou Ballet Theatre.

During the festival, there will also be performance given by local residents.

The festival will also serve the integration of the Yangtze River Delta with art, calligraphy and photography exhibitions, woodblock painting, and pipa contest, or Chinese lute.

Ten art venues in Pudong will provide 42 shows and the community cultural centers in 36 neighborhoods will work with over 7,000 galleries, museums, parks, shopping centers and folk cultural troupes to give performances.

