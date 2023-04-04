﻿
News / Metro

Jing'an urban renewal gathers pace with 4 mega projects

  19:02 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
Projects worth 20 billion yuan include neighborhood renovations and new tech and cultural centers.
Four major construction projects worth nearly 20 billion yuan (US$2.9 billion) have begun in Jing'an District in its latest round of urban renewal.

One of the projects is a new innovation and technology industry center in the Zoumatang area of northern Jing'an. Jointly developed by Bailian Group and Shibei Hi-Tech Group, the center will be an innovation corridor of "future industry," such as the digital and intelligent economy.

Old rundown houses in a neighborhood in Zhijiang Road W. Subdistrict will be renovated to give the neighborhood a new look in the future, including a new school and a new fitness center.

An area where the Shanghai Film Technology Plant was located will also be renovated with the historic buildings repaired or restored while new residential buildings would be built.

The previous Jing'an District Museum of Cultural Relics and Historical Materials on Fumin Road will be converted into a new cultural center of Chinoiserie. Along Fumin Road, benches and a sunken courtyard will be built as an extension of the new center to open public cultural spaces.

