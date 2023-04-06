﻿
Leading hospital builds regional networks to boost quality of care

Renji Hospital strengthens district-level hospitals through increased cooperation and sharing of expertise.
Local leading public hospitals in Shanghai are setting up regional medical networks through cooperating with district-level and community-based health facilities. By doing so, they plan to improve the medical capability of the entire region, make better use of limited medical resources and allow patients to receive high-quality services near their homes.

Renji Hospital, a city-level hospital, is seeking to boost the quality of medical care in the Pudong New Area by reaching cooperation with four district-level hospitals and making them branches of Renji.

All departments at these branches are led by Renji directors, ensuring similar management and academic direction.

Deep cooperation with neighborhood health-care centers in Pudong is a highlight of the initiative, by allowing leading medical experts to provide service in the community, establishing a mechanism for patients being transferred within the network in accordance with their health condition, sharing information and building remote group consulting systems.

Since April 2018, Renji has teamed with 16 nearby district- and community-level hospitals to create a heart attack treatment network, allowing patients with serious and urgent conditions to be sent to Renji for treatment, and for recovering patients at Renji to be transferred to the grassroots facilities for further rehabilitation.

Renji's experts also attend the grassroots hospitals for teaching and ward rounds each week to improve the health care abilities in those grassroots facilities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
