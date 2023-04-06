﻿
News / Metro

Police arrest organized fraudsters, amid high-level scam

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:39 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
Police dismantled a gang of fraudsters who posed as working professionals to scam a number of companies. In total, 53 members were detained.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:39 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
Police arrest organized fraudsters, amid high-level scam
Ti Gong

The forged seals and bank cards of scam

Candidates with "perfect" resumes turned out to be members of a scam gang, Shanghai police unveiled on Thursday.

An Internet technology company recently reported to local police in January that they may have been cheated by eight people with outstanding educational and professional backgrounds.

The person in charge of the company said that the eight enrolled in the company in October last year as they said they had many high-quality project resources.

Three months later, they didn't bring any benefits to the company and were ineffective at the work which made the company decide to fire them. The eight then asked the company to pay the full salary of the month before leaving.

What alerted the company is that one of the eight, surnamed Wang, mis-sent a certificate of resignation issued by another company to the company's WeChat group. The company then reported it to the police.

After investigation, Pudong police found that at the same time, the eight employed by the company were also admitted into another company.

Moreover, they had applied for positions in sales, financing, and other fields, like decoration and technology consulting simultaneously, to deceive salaries, according to the police.

Police said they belonged to a scam gang which had a whole scam chain to defraud wages out of companies with some of the members forging resumes and work history. Some searched for open positions while others drew up interview tactics.

The gang, with 53 members, was soon arrested by police officers in the Pudong New Area.

This is the first time that the Shanghai police dealt with such a case.

"When the gang members were interviewed by those companies, they also said the employers didn't have to pay social security premiums for them, and most of the companies were happy with that," Cai Yijun, an official with Pudong police said at Thursday's press conference.

Police arrest organized fraudsters, amid high-level scam
Ti Gong

Pudong police investigate the case.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     