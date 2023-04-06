Police arrest organized fraudsters, amid high-level scam

Police dismantled a gang of fraudsters who posed as working professionals to scam a number of companies. In total, 53 members were detained.

Ti Gong

Candidates with "perfect" resumes turned out to be members of a scam gang, Shanghai police unveiled on Thursday.

An Internet technology company recently reported to local police in January that they may have been cheated by eight people with outstanding educational and professional backgrounds.

The person in charge of the company said that the eight enrolled in the company in October last year as they said they had many high-quality project resources.

Three months later, they didn't bring any benefits to the company and were ineffective at the work which made the company decide to fire them. The eight then asked the company to pay the full salary of the month before leaving.

What alerted the company is that one of the eight, surnamed Wang, mis-sent a certificate of resignation issued by another company to the company's WeChat group. The company then reported it to the police.

After investigation, Pudong police found that at the same time, the eight employed by the company were also admitted into another company.

Moreover, they had applied for positions in sales, financing, and other fields, like decoration and technology consulting simultaneously, to deceive salaries, according to the police.

Police said they belonged to a scam gang which had a whole scam chain to defraud wages out of companies with some of the members forging resumes and work history. Some searched for open positions while others drew up interview tactics.

The gang, with 53 members, was soon arrested by police officers in the Pudong New Area.

This is the first time that the Shanghai police dealt with such a case.

"When the gang members were interviewed by those companies, they also said the employers didn't have to pay social security premiums for them, and most of the companies were happy with that," Cai Yijun, an official with Pudong police said at Thursday's press conference.