Yangshan Port hosts world's largest container ship

First trade visit of MSC IRINA to Yangshan Deep-Water Port occurs as maritime departments ramp up cooperation and efficiencies.

Ti Gong

The world's largest container ship MSC IRINA docked at Yangshan Deep-Water Port on Thursday. It was the first time the ship had stopped in Shanghai for trade, Yangshan's maritime bureau said.

The China-made 24,346-TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) ship has a total length of 399.99 meters and a width of 61.3 meters.

The bureau said 4,194-TEU of goods were loaded at the port for export to European cities such as Barcelona and Valencia.

Before the ship arrived, the bureau carefully planned and coordinated the examination work of the frontier inspection and customs departments. On Thursday, the three authorities worked together to check the ship's certificates, the credentials and health of the crew, the cargo and much other logistical information.

Their collaboration has cut the inspection time from more than 60 minutes to less than 45 minutes as the city aims to increase its efficiency and further develop its economic environment.

Due to such improved efficiency, many large ships have anchored at the port recently. For example, the 24,188-TEU ship OOCL SPAIN and the 24,116-TEU ship MSC TESSA moored at the port last month.