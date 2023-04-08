﻿
Regulations safeguard cosmetic samples business

A guideline regulating business operations involving cosmetic samples has been released by market regulators in Xuhui District.
A guideline regulating business operations involving cosmetic samples has been released by market regulators in Xuhui District, authorities revealed on Friday.

It is the first of its kind in the field.

The sale of cosmetic samples both online and offline has become popular, leading a number of consumption disputes, according to the Xuhui District Administration for Market Regulation.

Some businesses could not provide supply certificate for samples, and some refused to provide after sales services, officials said.

In a case busted by the administration, the sample did not bear a Chinese label, and consumers were unable to know its attribute composition as well as safety warning information.

The guideline covers the labeling and pricing of cosmetic samples, and requires businesses to establish and implement a purchase inspection record system to ensure the sample can be tracked.

"The aim of the guideline is to eliminate hazards at the root," said Wang Fang, director of the pharmaceutics department of the administration.

Gao Wuming, deputy director of the administration, added: "Shanghai is developing a high-quality industry cluster of fashion consumption goods, and preventive supervision and management will safeguard the healthy development of the cosmetic industry."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
