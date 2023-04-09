Kids Run warms city up for running competitions

Altogether 1,500 children and their parents took part in the 2023 adidas Kids Run on Sunday.

Altogether 1,500 children and their parents took part in the 2023 adidas Kids Run on Sunday, which featured a 4.7-kilometer mini-marathon and a family run in Pudong's New Bund Leisure Park area.

As the first major running activity in April, the Kids Run is the curtain raiser for a series of running competitions, including Shanghai Half Marathon (April 16), Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon (April 22), and Shanghai Women's Half Marathon (May 1).

Ti Gong

The Kids Run mini marathon attracted 750 children aged 8 to 12. Another 750 kids aged between 5 to 7 took part in the family run. Each young participant was accompanied by one parent before crossing the finish line set in the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center.



The event was organized along the same standards as adult marathon events with a closed running course and water supply stations. Young runner Tang Mi became the champion of the mini marathon, finishing the 4.7km race in 18 minutes and 54 seconds.

Meanwhile, a training and motivation meet for volunteers and referees of the upcoming Shanghai Half Marathon was held at the Oriental Sports Center.

Ti Gong

Some 1,825 students sent by seven Shanghai colleges will provide voluntary services for the event next Sunday. This year's Shanghai Half Marathon has attracted 15,000 runners, who will start their 21km journey from the Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

The event is making a return after a one-year absence. According to the organizers, nearly 79,000 people had handed in their application before the quotas were distributed through a draw. Elite runners from overseas will also take part in the competition.

Among the 15,000 runners, near 70 percent are aged between 30 and 49. About 20 percent of the runners are from out of Shanghai.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Dong Youcheng, a sophomore medical student from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, is among the 1,825 volunteers to serve for the race. Dong provided services for the Shanghai Half Marathon two years ago.

"I had the honor to experience one of the most strictly and carefully organized marathon events under pandemic-control requirements two years ago," said Dong. "It was tiring, but also made me proud of myself, as I managed to use my major knowledge to make contribution to the organization."

"Volunteering is respectable, we will do our best to serve for this year's event."