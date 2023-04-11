Crackdown on trade secret violations in city

In an effort to enhance business conditions, Shanghai's market regulators have launched a crackdown on trade secret violations.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's market regulators launched a crackdown on trade secret violation cases on Tuesday in an effort to improve the business climate.



The first batch of 66 trade secret protection zones, stations and spots have been set up in the city, and they will play an active role in assisting small and medium-sized businesses to increase their protection awareness, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

The city will also build a talent pool and promote legislation over trade secret protection. A strict crackdown will also be carried out in the field.

According to administration authorities, newly founded organizations, particularly small science and technology innovation firms, are especially sensitive to the disclosure of corporate secrets, resulting in a huge number of lawsuits.

"The goal is to build a sound business climate, boost the vitality of market entities, and attract more enterprises, especially foreign-funded businesses, to Shanghai through a fair and orderly competitive environment," said Peng Wenhao, the administration's deputy director.

Over the last four years, market regulators in the city have uncovered 34 cases involving business secret infringement violations, confiscating or fining 3.26 million yuan (US$472,072).

According to the administration, these listed locations, such as Shanghai Xinzhuang Industrial Zone, Shanghai Lingang Industrial Area, and the Shanghai Bar Association, have mature trade secret protection experience, and some have developed free evidence-obtaining platforms aimed at small and medium-sized businesses.