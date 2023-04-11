Shanghai warned of approaching sandstorm and cold snap

Shanghai is bracing for a sandstorm coming from the north along with a new round of cold air, the city's environment and weather authorities said on Tuesday.

The sandstorm is likely to hit the city between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and will move away on Wednesday afternoon.

During that time, the minimum visibility is forecast to be 3 to 5 kilometers due to the high concentration of the main pollutant, PM10.

The air quality index is predicted to be at the moderate to severe pollution level in a short time, the authorities warned.

The sandstorm comes from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and has affected 11 provinces in the country. Thus far, the highest concentration of PM10 occurred in Rizhao, Shandong Province, at 2,299 micrograms per cubic meter.

The National Meteorological Center issued a blue sandstorm alert last Saturday, the lowest level in its four-tier system, and it is still active.

The highest hourly concentration of PM10 occurred in Xuzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province, at 1,540 micrograms per cubic meter on Thursday.

Shanghai will also prepare for a cold front at the same time, which is predicted to bring Wednesday's mercury down to between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday was warm and cloudy despite showers that hit some areas, with temperatures ranging from 17 to 27 degrees.

More rain is forecast on Thursday and Friday when the mercury is expected to be between 12 and 22 degrees.

Sunshine is predicted to return to the city at the weekend with the temperature expected to range from 14 to 27 degrees.

Officials reminded local residents to stay alert and limit prolonged, high-intensity outdoor exercise during the period of air pollution, especially elderly people, patients with chronic diseases, children and those with weak immune systems.