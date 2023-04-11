Colorectal cancer ranks second after lung cancer

Screening, a healthy lifestyle, and raising awareness among individuals with a family history of cancer can help detect colorectal cancer early.

Colorectal cancer now ranks second in the city after lung cancer, largely due to changes in diet and inactivity.

Ahead of the cancer prevention and control week on Friday, medical experts said early screening, a healthy lifestyle, and public education targeting high-risk individuals with family histories can help prevent and control colorectal cancer.

"Colorectal cancer is a preventable and treatable disease because polyps cause more than 90 percent of the cases," Dr Xu Ye of the Shanghai Cancer Center said.

"The entire procedure takes roughly 10 years. A colonoscopy can detect the problem and remove polyps in a timely manner. Colonoscopy can detect and treat pre-cancer changes as well as early-stage colorectal cancer without symptoms. Individuals can resume normal lives after timely treatment."

Dr. Zheng Ying, also from the Shanghai Cancer Center, said that early screening and lifestyle education have led to a sharp drop in colorectal cancer deaths in the West.

"Screening detects more pre-cancer changes and early-stage cancer than hospitalization with symptoms. Shanghai's charity initiative provides free fecal occult blood tests for the elderly since 2012," she said.

Also, around 33 percent of patients have various family-related cancer histories. Local hospitals have opened clinics for colorectal cancer screening and genetic counseling.

"Family members of colorectal cancer patients should be screened and consulted. Individuals with genetic mutations can also get advice on how to have healthy children through in vitro fertilization," Xu said.

Liu Weiqun from the Shanghai Community Health Association said grassroots medics should help raise public awareness of colorectal cancer prevention, and community health centers will step up follow-up inspections on people with positive primary blood tests, educate them about colonoscopies, and manage those with colorectal cancer.

Shanghai Health Commission officials said a documentary on colorectal cancer prevention and control will be screened at local hospitals and communities.