News / Metro

Shanghai to host emergency disaster reduction and rescue expo with over 800 participating enterprises

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:24 UTC+8, 2023-04-11
The second Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction & Rescue Expo will be held in May, focusing on emergency management, disaster research and urban safety.
The second Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction & Rescue Expo (EDRR) is set to be held between May 8 and 10 at the National Exhibition Convention Center (Shanghai), local emergency management authorities said on Tuesday.

Over 800 enterprises in emergency management in the Yangtze River Delta region will participate in the expo with advanced technology and products, according to Ma Jianhong, head of the Shanghai Emergency Management Bureau.

"The first expo was a huge success, because in addition to an exhibition, it provided opportunities for emergency management departments and enterprises in the region to learn from each other and obtain solutions for complex issues," Ma said.

He said this year's expo is expected to reach 100,000 square meters, and the number of visitors is expected to exceed 100,000.

The first EDRR was held in Shanghai in 2021, focused on safeguarding social and economic development through disaster prevention and reduction via online and offline exhibitions.

In addition to the last session, this year's expo will highlight the work experience in emergency management within the region.

It will also aim to strengthen international communication and cooperation.

There will be a high-level summit with over 20 professional forums and discussions in themes such as emergency management, disaster research, urban safety, smart fire protection, emergency rescue, mine safety, nuclear emergency control, comprehensive calamity reduction, safety in production, hazardous chemical management, smart city, as well as safety culture, according to the emergency control officials from the region.

Emergency offices in Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui have already established an emergency system to enhance the ability to cope with disasters since 2020.

Through the system, information on different aspects, such as natural disasters, resources, equipment and materials, can be shared efficiently, according to officials.

The region has also figured out a collaborative mechanism for earthquake emergency rescue and forest fire prevention, which also assisted in connecting cross-regional meteorological and marine disaster warning systems.

﻿
