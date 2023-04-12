28th Shanghai TV Festival to open in June

Ti Gong

The 28th Shanghai TV Festival, to be held from June 19 to 23, will include a variety of events, including exhibitions, a TV market and forums.

This year, nearly 1,900 entries from 49 countries and regions will be vying for the Magnolia Awards. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on June 23.

Since its inception in 1986, the festival has played an important role in the development and growth of the domestic television industry while boosting international cooperation.

Top-tier studios, productions and companies will congregate at the market to display cutting-edge technologies and concepts in their latest works.

Domestic and international television productions will be broadcast on local TV channels and in public venues.

Overseas buyers may tap into original Chinese productions, giving them global exposure.

A series of TV forums and master classes will be held during the festival to discuss the new mode of TV production. Face-to-face discussions with industry professionals will also be held.

Another highlight of the festival, according to the organizers, is the metaverse roadshow center, also known as Metafilm. It will host a variety of cultural activities for audiences to learn more about the allure of television and film.

