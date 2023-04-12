﻿
News / Metro

28th Shanghai TV Festival to open in June

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:33 UTC+8, 2023-04-12       0
The 28th Shanghai TV Festival has received nearly 1,900 entries from 49 countries and regions that will be vying for the Magnolia Awards.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:33 UTC+8, 2023-04-12       0
28th Shanghai TV Festival to open in June
Ti Gong

Since 1986, the Shanghai TV Festival has promoted the domestic TV industry's development and international cooperation.

The 28th Shanghai TV Festival, to be held from June 19 to 23, will include a variety of events, including exhibitions, a TV market and forums.
This year, nearly 1,900 entries from 49 countries and regions will be vying for the Magnolia Awards. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on June 23.
Since its inception in 1986, the festival has played an important role in the development and growth of the domestic television industry while boosting international cooperation.
Top-tier studios, productions and companies will congregate at the market to display cutting-edge technologies and concepts in their latest works.
Domestic and international television productions will be broadcast on local TV channels and in public venues.
Overseas buyers may tap into original Chinese productions, giving them global exposure.
A series of TV forums and master classes will be held during the festival to discuss the new mode of TV production. Face-to-face discussions with industry professionals will also be held.
Another highlight of the festival, according to the organizers, is the metaverse roadshow center, also known as Metafilm. It will host a variety of cultural activities for audiences to learn more about the allure of television and film.

28th Shanghai TV Festival to open in June
Ti Gong

The TV Festival's forums mainly examine TV production trends and progress.

28th Shanghai TV Festival to open in June
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     