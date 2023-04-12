﻿
News / Metro

Party Secretary Chen meets CP Pharmaceutical Group President

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Zheng Xiangling, president of the CP Pharmaceutical Group, on Tuesday.
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining talks with Zheng Xiangling, president of the CP Pharmaceutical Group

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Zheng Xiangling, president of the CP Pharmaceutical Group, on Tuesday.

Chen said that at present, Shanghai is deeply studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, making every effort to promote high-quality development, deepening high-level reform and opening-up, and making greater contributions to Shanghai's journey of Chinese-style modernization.

Biomedicine is one of the three leading industries that Shanghai is focusing on, and CP Pharmaceutical Group is an international and innovative pharmaceutical enterprise. The cooperation between the two sides has great potential. Shanghai welcomes CP Pharmaceutical Group to leverage its own strengths, increase investment in Shanghai, improve its research and development and manufacturing layout, and bring more new projects, new technologies, and new businesses to Shanghai, so as to better promote international cooperation, joint research and development, and coordinated innovation.

The city will vigorously create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, based on the rule of law, and internationalized, strengthen supporting services, deepen connection and help all kinds of innovative enterprises achieve faster and better development in Shanghai.

Zheng introduced the development situation of CP Pharmaceutical Group in Shanghai and its future investment layout plan. She said that as an international metropolis, Shanghai has a first-class business environment, a strong climate for innovation, and a gathering of outstanding talents.

By locating its global research and development headquarters in Shanghai, CP Pharmaceutical Group has made another major layout in Shanghai. The group will aim at the world-class level, strengthen research and development investment, deepen industrial cooperation and assist in the high-quality development of Shanghai's biopharmaceutical industry, she said.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
