Iconic Hasbro heroes to be heroes of the city in the upcoming complex

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:53 UTC+8, 2023-04-12
The Analia Transformers & My Little Pony Playlodge will open on June 1. The complex will combine shopping and entertainment, with a hotel, live interactive events and activities.
Iconic Hasbro heroes to be heroes of the city in the upcoming complex
Ding Yining / SHINE

Optimus Prime and Bumblebee greet audiences at an event ahead of the opening of its first entertainment and retail complex in China, which features Transformers and My Little Pony.

Transformers, My Little Pony and interactive activities will be brought to life through live entertainment in a new retail and holiday complex in the Pudong New Area.

Shanghai is further consolidating its position as a leading tourism hub and top destination for leisure, with theme parks and entertainment complex in the planning.

The first of its kind in China, the Analia Transformers & My Little Pony Playlodge features famous figures from global games and entertainment company Hasbro, with interactive programs, retail spaces and themed hotel rooms.

Covering nearly 20,000 square meters in three floors, it's opening to the public on June 1 and will soon start selling early-bird tickets.

It goes well with Shanghai's goal to become an international culture center with design, fashion, and brand capital filling the growing demand for entertainment and leisure activities.

The indoor entertainment facility has 34 themed spaces and 21 entertainment projects, that are suitable for children between two and 12 years old and their families.

Retail and entertainment converge, as customers seek casual shopping and a playful experience close to the city center.

My Little Pony & Transformers Hotel Collection will also be a part of the Playlodge, which will be operational in the near future.

"An increasing number of travellers are exploring destinations in urban centers and neighboring areas for new types of leisure experiences, and we're well positioned to respond to these new trends," said Chairman Wu Shilong of the Analia Entertainment Group.

The new complex which is close to Zhoupu Area and Xinchang Ancient Town is also more accessible for travelers from the city and the neighboring Yangtze River Delta region.

"By offering entertainment and accommodation at the Analia Transformers & My Little Pony Playlodge, it marks an important step for Hasbro to expand location based entertainment segment in China," said Melanie Chen, senior manager of Hasbro's Location Based Experiences in China.

Theme park operators are holding high hopes amid a rebound of tourism foot traffic. The Legoland Shanghai Resort is also scheduled to open in two years, and a number of new cultural and tourism projects under construction.

Iconic Hasbro heroes to be heroes of the city in the upcoming complex
Ti Gong

The Analia Transformers & My Little Pony Playlodge is opening to the public on June 1.

If you go

Opening date: June 1

Address: No 7692, Hunan Highway, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区沪南公路7692号

Ticket: pending

Source: SHINE
