What the elderly can expect to live in the city

Shanghai's elderly population grew more than 114,000, or 2.1 percent, in 2022 from a year earlier.

Shanghai's elderly population grew more than 114,000, or 2.1 percent, in 2022 from a year earlier, accounting for more than 36 percent of permanent residents, the city's senior work office announced over the weekend.

The number of people aged 60 or above reached 5.54 million by the end of last year, or 36.8 percent of permanent residents, compared with 36.3 percent from 2021

Of this, 52 percent are female.

Hongkou, Huangpu and Putuo districts had the highest percentage of seniors, with 44.1 percent of Hongkou's permanent residents aged 60 or more.

The city had 3,528 centenarians by the end of last year, or 23.4 centenarians among every 100,000 permanent residents. The figure was slightly up 19 from a year earlier. Among these centenarians, 2,641 were female.

The average life expectancy of local citizens was 83.18 years last year, posing a dip from 84.11 in 2021. It was 80.84 for males, and 85.66 for females.

The top three killers were circulation system diseases, cancer, and endocrine, nutrition and metabolic diseases, leading to 47.4, 25 and 7.4 percent of deaths of the city's elderly population respectively.

By the end of 2022, the city had registered 729 senior homes with 163,600 beds, up 3.2 percent from a year earlier.

It had 1,608 meal service venues for elderly citizens, up 200 from a year earlier.