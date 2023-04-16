All aboard for city theatre extravaganza

A "drama bus" is on the city streets courtesy of Modern Drama Valley.

Modern Drama Valley, an annual theatrical extravaganza in Shanghai, will be held between April 20 and May 8, presenting 23 productions from home and abroad.

Meanwhile, about 300 performances are to be staged on the city streets, commercial zones and other public areas free of charge.

A "drama bus," a debut and highlight for this year's event, has set off for its journey on the streets, starting from Jing'an District Culture Center to the district's iconic landmarks like Nanjing Road W., Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World and Daning Theater.

It operates like a mobile theater experience space. People can hop on to buy tickets, try dramatic make-up and wear costumes, or even encounter renowned performing artists.

It pulled over at the Life Hub@Daning in Jing'an over the weekend, attracting a big crowd with live jazz performance and free dramatic makeup experience provided by professionals from the Shanghai Vancouver Film School.