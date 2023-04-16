﻿
News / Metro

Festival has everything from soup stir fry to expat bands

From the display of intangible cultural heritage to folk music performances, Xujing Town in Qingpu District is becoming an exchange platform of different cultures.
Ti Gong

Children at play.

From the display of intangible cultural heritage such as Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music), tubu (homespun cloth) dyeing and weaving to folk music performances, Xujing Town in Qingpu District is becoming an exchange platform of different cultures.

The 13th Xujing Sino-Foreign Cultural Exchange Festival raised its curtain at Lido Way, a cultural, tourism and shopping complex, on Sunday, unfolding a raft of activities such as the display of intangible cultural heritage and traditional Chinese folk culture performances.

During the opening ceremony, diversified intangible cultural heritage items of Xujing such as Jiangnan sizhu, tubu dyeing and weaving, and Xujing tangchao (soup "stir-fry") were showcased, together with traditional Chinese folk cultural performances like guzheng (Chinese zither) playing, band performance by expats, and English speeches by students.

Ti Gong

The event was popular.

Ti Gong

An expat plays music.

These will be displayed as part of the festival which runs through mid October with on-site exhibitions and workshops.

Haipai (Shanghai-style) music performances will be staged, and an international education expo is also on the agenda

Expats are invited to experience the exquisite techniques of intangible cultural heritages of Xujing during the event.

Located in Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District, Xujing Town is home to a number of mature international communities and schools.

More than 20,000 expats now make Xujing home, and the festival has played a significant role in boosting Sino-foreign exchanges.

Ti Gong

A breakdancing performance.

Peter. J. Bezuidenhout, from South Africa, has been living in Shanghai for seven years with two years in Xujing.

"I think Qingpu is very well suited for families," he told Shanghai Daily. "I like the green spaces as there are lots of trees and parks, great facilities, really good international schools, and shopping facilities here.

"It's convenient and easy to get to the downtown. In general, it's really great place to live in Shanghai."

Edwige Singleton, from France, has been attending the festival for years. She lives in Xujing as well.

"The festival allows us to come together, and to show the diversity within this district," she said.

"The place is lovely. There's lots of activities, and it is very family friendly. I really like this area and it's very easy to go downtown with good public transport.

"It's very international. There are a lot of international families here and so many international schools. It's very rich in terms of culture."

The festival enables people to experience the charm of Chinese and foreign cultures, jointly promote the intermingling of cultures, tell the story of China, spread the voice of China, and make multi-culturalism take root and prosper in Xujing.

Ti Gong

A performance on a guzheng.

Ti Gong

A child enjoys the performance.

Ti Gong

A band plays guitar.

Ti Gong

A pleasant weekend on the green.

Ti Gong

Traditional folk music is played.

Ti Gong

Young women in traditional costume.

Ti Gong

Xujing tangchao (soup "stir-fry") techniques.

Ti Gong

A lead singer

Ti Gong

Pets were welcome.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
