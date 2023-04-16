On cloud nine with virtual tour of British Museum

An art fest "on the Cloud" was staged in Zhujiajiao Watertown of Qingpu District over the weekend, taking children on a virtual tour of the British Museum.

Ti Gong

The online guided tour attracted more than 3,000 both online and offline.

Held at the Qing Post Office, a signature attraction of Zhujiajiao, with livestreaming, it is part of the ongoing Zhujiajiao International Art Season.

A series of similar events will be held with potential venues like the Louvre in the coming months.

"I have never been to the United Kingdom and the activity enables a visual visit at the museum, opening a door for me to learn about treasures across the world," said Hu Junxi, a primary school student.

Ti Gong

As part of the art season, an international ink and wash art competition is seeking calligraphy works, ink and wash paintings, intangible cultural heritage works, oil and watercolor paintings from children and teenage aged between 4 and 16.

The works should reflect architecture of Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) water town, its gardening landscape, history, famous people and legends.

A sketching event for children will be organized at Qingxi Country Park on April 29.

All these solicited works will be showcased in London in a tour exhibition in mid-August, along with a 11-day study tour in the National Museum of Ireland.

In late July, the first Yangtze River Delta art bazaar will be held in Zhujiajiao, featuring handmade intangible cultural heritage handicrafts, guochao (Chinese chic) cultural and creative products, calligraphy and painting works, ceramic items and delicacies.

These combined programs aim to provide an art exchange platform for children in China to show themselves to the world. And also bring immersive art experiences to audiences, enable them to appreciate splendid art and civilization, and encourage cross-language-and-culture understanding and exchange, the organizers said.