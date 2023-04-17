Framework agreement to promote science education for Shanghai's youth

Science camps, teacher training and academic visits will be included in science education partnership.

A framework agreement has been inked in Shanghai to further promote science education among local youth.

Under the agreement, the Shanghai Science and Technology Association and the Shanghai Education Commission would push deeper cooperation on inviting renowned academics to campus, holding science camps and providing training sessions for teachers, among other activities.

The agreement was signed at the 2023 Shanghai Youth Science Education Principal Forum held over the weekend at the Shanghai Science Hall.

Meanwhile, the 38th Shanghai Adolescents Science and Technology Contest wrapped up at the weekend.

As the largest and highest-level contest of its kind in Shanghai, this year's event received 14,205 applications, 10.2 percent more than last year. Of those, 585 were awarded a first prize during the closing ceremony on Sunday.