Panda-monium at exhibition debuting in east China
A group of pandas has arrived in Shanghai as the "Panda Roll" exhibition debuts in east China.
Unveiled at the weekend at The Place mall, the highlight of the exhibition is a 2.3-meter-high 4.8-meter-long giant panda who lies prone on a lawn at the exhibition's entrance.
It also features more than 10 pandas in smaller sizes and different poses in areas surrounded by grass and bamboo to represent the pandas' habitat.
In addition to photo opportunities, a variety of games and interactive activities are also on offer, in particular for children, including a seesaw, a slide and an ocean ball pool.
The exhibition will run through June 4.
Event info:
Date: Through June 4
Address: The Place mall, 100 Zunyi Rd
Admission: Free