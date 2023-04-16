﻿
News / Metro

Panda-monium at exhibition debuting in east China

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:55 UTC+8, 2023-04-17       0
Exhibition offers photo opportunities and family-friendly fun for mall visitors
Ti Gong

The "Panda Roll" exhibition opens in Shanghai.

A group of pandas has arrived in Shanghai as the "Panda Roll" exhibition debuts in east China.

Unveiled at the weekend at The Place mall, the highlight of the exhibition is a 2.3-meter-high 4.8-meter-long giant panda who lies prone on a lawn at the exhibition's entrance.

Ti Gong

A boy shakes the hand of a panda.

It also features more than 10 pandas in smaller sizes and different poses in areas surrounded by grass and bamboo to represent the pandas' habitat.

In addition to photo opportunities, a variety of games and interactive activities are also on offer, in particular for children, including a seesaw, a slide and an ocean ball pool.

The exhibition will run through June 4.

Ti Gong

A girl dressed like a panda plays on a slide.

Event info:

Date: Through June 4

Address: The Place mall, 100 Zunyi Rd

Admission: Free

Ti Gong

Two girls play in a ocean ball pool.

Ti Gong

Watch out! Three pandas climb the floors of the mall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
