Shanghai optimizes public transport for the auto show

Shanghai has adjusted its public transport and public parking ahead of this year's Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition that may draw huge crowds.

Ti Gong

Shanghai is expected to welcome over 1 million visitors at the upcoming Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, local police said on Monday.

The exhibition is set to be held from April 18 to April 27 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

The first two days will be restricted to the media, while April 20 to 21 the exhibition will open to professionals. Public visitors are advised to come from April 22 to 27.

Police officers noted that only those who have purchased tickets online will be permitted to enter. There will be no on-site ticket booth.

Visitors can enter the venue with valid identification, with Chinese mainland visitors able to use their ID cards. Visitors from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan can use their corresponding pass, while foreigners can use their passports.

A section of Zhuguang Road in Qingpu District, between Xumin Road E. and Songze Avenue, which is near the NECC, has closed its north-south lanes for the extension of Metro Line 13, and increase the traffic around the exhibition center.

Ti Gong

Police officers in Qingpu District have stepped up efforts to deal with parking lot issues around the center.

The surrounding P1, P2, P3, P4, P5, P7, P8, P15, P18 parking lots, as well as the Hongqiao Business District parking lot on the east side of the center, with approximately 13,000 parking spaces, are now available to use.

There will also be more traffic screens and sign boards along the roads circling the center for traffic management, the Qingpu police said.

To improve the efficiency of passenger flow, Metro police have adjusted the entry and exit of Xujingdong Station on Metro Line 2, based on passenger flow.

During the exhibition, Exit 4 and 8 of Xujingdong will only allow passengers out in the morning and Exit 9 will only allow passengers in. In the afternoon, Exit 9 will only allow passengers out and Exit 8 will only allow them in. Exits 5 and 6 will be adjusted according to travel needs.

Metro police will also work with Metro operators to implement passenger clearance measures at Songhong Road Station and Hongqiao Railway Station on Line 2 during peak times, to cope with pressure at Xujing East Station.

The police officers advise visitors to travel through green ways. Metro Line 2 and 17 connect to the NECC directly.

Ti Gong

Suishenxing

Shanghai's official smart transport platform, Suishenxing, has launched a designated section to serve the auto exhibition.

After visitors input the address of the NECC as the departure location or destination into the "Suishenxing" app, they can automatically obtain various travel plans. The current location and upcoming arrival time of buses and subway, in real-time, will also be available on the app.

It also prepared thousands of coupons to award green travel during the upcoming exhibition.

From now until the end of the auto show, a total of 25,000 coupons will be distributed to registered users of Suishenxing, who will receive two 5-yuan public transportation discount coupons by sharing the app with others.

Suishenxing can record it users' green and low-carbon travel, and change it into green credits. Users can check their contribution to carbon reduction emissions on the personal management page of the app, and view their ranking on the carbon reduction list.

Initiated by the local government, Suishenxing is the first metropolitan platform with multiple functions, including public transportation, taxi hailing and smart parking.

Its original version came online last October, operating based on Shanghai's Mobility as a Service (MaaS) system.