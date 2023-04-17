﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai and Düsseldorf mayors discuss deepening cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the mayor of Düsseldorf, Germany, Stephan Keller, and his delegation on April 14.
Shanghai and Düsseldorf mayors discuss deepening cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng talks with Stephan Keller, the mayor of Düsseldorf, Germany

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the mayor of Düsseldorf, Germany, Stephan Keller, and his delegation on April 14.

Gong stated that the relationship between China and Germany has a strong foundation. Shanghai and Düsseldorf, although thousands of miles apart, have frequent exchanges and have carried out practical cooperation in areas such as economic and trade, exhibitions, sports, and have achieved positive results.

Currently, Shanghai is accelerating the construction of a modern socialist international metropolis with world-class influence in line with the strategic positioning of President Xi Jinping for Shanghai's development. Düsseldorf has well-known enterprises and flourishing culture, and the two cities have many similarities.

Gong expressed the hope to deepen cooperation, achieve a higher level of mutually beneficial and win-win outcomes, further expand economic and trade exchanges, deepen exhibition industry cooperation, and warmly welcome Düsseldorf enterprises to participate in the import expo in Shanghai, invest and start businesses in Shanghai. The city also encourages excellent Shanghai enterprises to invest in Düsseldorf and jointly develop world markets.

At the same time, Gong hoped to continue to deepen artistic and cultural exchanges between the two cities and build a bridge of friendship for the people of the two cities through friendly cultural exchanges.

Keller mentioned that Düsseldorf is an important investment destination for entering Germany and Europe. There are more than 600 Chinese enterprises investing in Düsseldorf, and they are willing to help Chinese enterprises develop the German market.

The mayor also hopes to promote German and Düsseldorf enterprises to invest in China and Shanghai. Düsseldorf has many similarities and connecting points for cooperation with Shanghai. He hoped to promote economic and trade exchanges and friendly exchanges between the two cities for the benefit of the people of the two cities.

Pit Heltmann, the German consul general in Shanghai, also attended the meeting.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
