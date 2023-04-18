﻿
News / Metro

Pudong welcomes first inbound tour group since COVID outbreak

﻿ Hu Min
  17:34 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0
Singaporean tour group enjoys shopping and cultural offerings as China reopens to foreign package tours.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Members of the tour package take a group photo at Bicester Village Shanghai on Tuesday.

The Pudong New Area welcomed its first inbound tour group on Tuesday since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel agencies and online travel operators in China have been given the green light since March 31 to resume inbound group tours of foreigners and sales of air tickets plus hotel packages.

The Singaporean tour group with 20 members visited Bicester Village Shanghai on Tuesday morning.

Iris Kee, a member of the group, gave a thumbs-up to the city's shopping environment.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The tour group visits Bicester Village Shanghai.

"The village has a fresh environment and the garments here are chic with young designs," she told Shanghai Daily. "I like the color matches."

She said her luggage was already overloaded.

"I bought some pearl skincare products in Shanghai and was eager to use them, which turned out to have a good effect," she said.

"Shanghai has a perfect shopping environment and we are very comfortable shopping here without concerns of being overcharged," she added.

The shopping village has about 180 brands offering duty-free prices for inbound travelers.

"We prepared a cultural and tourist package of Pudong for our guests and arranged a cruise tour for them," said an official in the tourism department of the Pudong New Area Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. "We hope our foreign guests will share the hospitality of Pudong back home and attract more tourists to Shanghai and to Pudong."

Pudong is estimated to achieve nearly 20 billion yuan (US$2.9 billion) in cultural, sports and tourist consumption through 2023, which would surpass that of 2019.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Iris Kee browses clothes at a Bicester Village Shanghai store.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
