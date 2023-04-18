New COVID-19 vaccination policy released

New regulations for COVID-19 vaccination have been released. The policy includes booster shot frequency, and stipulations for people who have been previously infected with COVID.

China's health authority has released a new vaccination policy on COVID-19, targeting key population and further dropping the risk of serious infection and death, said officials from the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

The key population is divided into people who have been infected with COVID-19 and who haven't. Only eligible people can receive the free vaccination, officials said.

Among people who haven't been infected with the virus, target groups include people who have never been vaccinated, and adults who haven't received one or two booster shots. High-risk people, the elderly, people with serious underlying diseases, and those with poor immunity, are the major targets.

People can follow the requirement on vaccination to complete the basic vaccination in line with the different type of vaccines, and the interval for receiving the first booster shot is shortened to three months. The interval for the second booster shot is six months after the previous shot.

For people having been infected, only those who haven't received basic vaccination are the target group, according to the new policy.

The time for receiving vaccination is three months after infection.

The basic vaccines for uninfected people include inactivated vaccines developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co, Sinovac Biotech, Shenzhen Taikang Biotechnology Co and Institute of Medical Biology under Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, recombinant protein vaccine (CHO Cells) developed by Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd, and CanSino Biologics's adenovirus vector injected shot.

For people who haven't been infected but need booster shots, and those who have been infected without being vaccinated before, the choice of vaccines include SinoCellTech's SCTV01E and SCTV01C, CSPC's mRNA vaccine, recombinant protein vaccine (CHO Cells) developed by Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd, Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc, WestVac's sf9, CanSino Biologics's inhaled adenovirus vector and Wantai BioPharm's intranasal vaccine.

The registration and reservation can be completed at the Jiankangyun (健康云) or Health Cloud platform, local officials said.

There is an English version for expatriates. Eligible people can choose the time and vaccination stations available on the platform. There are one to two clinics or hospitals offering vaccinations for expatriates in each district and there are detailed service times and addresses on the platform.