Ancient town in Qingpu reopens soon, after renovations

The Panlong Water Town in Qingpu District reopens this month after completing a round of renovations and upgrades. The new venue offers new activates, facilities and events.

Ti Gong

A renewal and upgrade program of the ancient Panlong Town in Qingpu District is scheduled to open in late April, turning it into a "Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) paradise" with new vitality.

Covering 752 mu (50 hectares) of land, the project Panlong Tiandi comprises 230,000-square-meter green areas, retail, dining and shopping facilities, and an international residential complex in the west Hongqiao area.

Ti Gong

The original flavor of ancient architecture of the town is maintained and repaired, and new business models such as a tea house, a pet park, a boutique hotel, and an ecological and organic restaurant are introduced.

In 2008, Panlong Town was formally classified as one of 32 historical landscape protected zones by the city government.

Ti Gong

The project preserved and rebuilt the 10 traditional bridges, creating a 3-kilometer river cruise route. In addition, more than 20 historic buildings were restored with upgraded functions.

The ancient scenery of the town was replicated with a bazaar, ancestral hall and granary.

There will be a bookstore, a tea house, minsu (Chinese version of B&B), a cultural and art center, and weekend bazaars displaying the local folk customs of Panlong.

Traditional Chinese weddings following traditional rituals will also be held.

A variety of festive activities such as a Jiangnan Culture Festival and a festival themed on 24 solar terms will roll into town together with market activities.

"Many architecture and bridges in the town were worn out when we first came here, and the development team carefully studied the history and culture behind each building and bridge before the project started," said Xie Ming, general manager of the Shanghai West Hongqiao Business Development Co Ltd.