﻿
News / Metro

Ancient town in Qingpu reopens soon, after renovations

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0
The Panlong Water Town in Qingpu District reopens this month after completing a round of renovations and upgrades. The new venue offers new activates, facilities and events.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0
Ancient town in Qingpu reopens soon, after renovations
Ti Gong

The Panlong Town after upgrade

A renewal and upgrade program of the ancient Panlong Town in Qingpu District is scheduled to open in late April, turning it into a "Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) paradise" with new vitality.

Covering 752 mu (50 hectares) of land, the project Panlong Tiandi comprises 230,000-square-meter green areas, retail, dining and shopping facilities, and an international residential complex in the west Hongqiao area.

Ancient town in Qingpu reopens soon, after renovations
Ti Gong

A renovated watertown

The original flavor of ancient architecture of the town is maintained and repaired, and new business models such as a tea house, a pet park, a boutique hotel, and an ecological and organic restaurant are introduced.

In 2008, Panlong Town was formally classified as one of 32 historical landscape protected zones by the city government.

Ancient town in Qingpu reopens soon, after renovations
Ti Gong

A glimpse of the project

The project preserved and rebuilt the 10 traditional bridges, creating a 3-kilometer river cruise route. In addition, more than 20 historic buildings were restored with upgraded functions.

The ancient scenery of the town was replicated with a bazaar, ancestral hall and granary.

There will be a bookstore, a tea house, minsu (Chinese version of B&B), a cultural and art center, and weekend bazaars displaying the local folk customs of Panlong.

Traditional Chinese weddings following traditional rituals will also be held.

A variety of festive activities such as a Jiangnan Culture Festival and a festival themed on 24 solar terms will roll into town together with market activities.

"Many architecture and bridges in the town were worn out when we first came here, and the development team carefully studied the history and culture behind each building and bridge before the project started," said Xie Ming, general manager of the Shanghai West Hongqiao Business Development Co Ltd.

Ancient town in Qingpu reopens soon, after renovations
Ti Gong

The town has a typical Jiangnan scenery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     