MoC singed for greater financial security

The city's procuratorate signed an MoC with the banking and insurance regulatory bureau on Tuesday, to further ensure financial security and a better business environment.
The city's procuratorate signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the local banking and insurance regulatory bureau for financial security and a better business environment, the authorities said on Tuesday.

The MoC has 12 measures, including strengthening cooperation on anti-money laundering, sharing clues and launching campaigns for specific issues.

Gong Peihua, deputy director of the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, said that over 1,200 financial cases were handled by the local procuratorates last year, and over 400 people were jailed. Both two figures saw a year-on-year decrease of about 12 percent.

But the illegal intermediary issue has come into focus. These people often appear in illegal fund-raising cases and loan fraud cases.

"Some help others to commit a crime and some are prime movers," Gong said. "Many of them have strong anti-reconnaissance awareness and complex criminal methods."

In a loan fraud case reported by the procuratorate at the event, a financial intermediary, surnamed Wang, gathered eight people to help others defraud car loan since 2018.

Two people, surnamed Ding and Zhang, made fake income certificates and bank statements for loans. After using the money to buy cars, Ding resold these and divided the spoils. Because they hadn't money to repay the loans, the financial organizations sustained over 1.04 million yuan of financial losses (US$ 151,200).

Last year, Ding was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and deprivation of political rights for one year. The other people were jailed for 10 months to five years.

Li Xiaowen, deputy director of the procuratorate, said the relaxed review of the car salesmen was open to abuse, and the organized groups disrupted the order of financial administration.

Last year, the local bureau of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission launched a major operation against these intermediaries with judicial departments.

Cao Guangqun, deputy director of the bureau, said that over 20 people have been arrested and there is a large amount of money involved.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
