United Family Healthcare joins medical stations at Shanghai Disney Resort

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:09 UTC+8, 2023-04-18
United Family Healthcare has announced that they will be stationed at all first-aid locations throughout the Shanghai Disney Resort, facilitating a number of medical services.
United Family Healthcare announced on Tuesday that they will be stationed at all first-aid locations at the Shanghai Disney Resort, to enhance medical capability in the resort, deliver clinical medical services as well as offer health management and education to resort staff.

They will offer training on emergency treatment to all staff to improve the emergency response at the resort.

Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, said the alliance with United Family Healthcare demonstrates a shared goal of delivering an enjoyable and convenient resort experience, while enhancing the ability to respond to the needs of the guests.

United Family Healthcare said it will become the medical service provider for the Shanghai Disney Resort's three medical stations, located in Shanghai Disneyland at Mickey Avenue and Tomorrowland, and in Disney Town. Its medics will serve in the stations to offer medical care for both guests and cast members.

Medics will do on-site evaluation, support and process injuries, facilitate emergency response like sunstroke and cardiac arrest, help transport people with serious conditions to the hospital, support urgent medical events, and provide health education and promote knowledge on disease prevention and control for resort staff, according to Carl Wu, CEO of United Family Healthcare.

