Thunderstorms and showers for coming days

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:51 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0
Thunderstorms and rain are predicted for the coming days, along with mercury dipping below 20 degrees, with wind and cooler air moving in.
Shanghai's high temperature hit over 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the first time this year, local meteorological official said.

The city's weather benchmark, Xujiahui Weather Station, recorded the highest temperature of the day was 30.8 degrees at 3:28pm.

This is the seventh time since 2000 that the city recorded over-30-degree weather before late April.

Many places in China also recorded high temperatures today with mercury soaring to over 35 degrees, with Yunnan Province even recording 40 degrees, according to officials.

However, thunderstorms and showers along with stronger winds are predicted to hit the city from Tuesday night which will drop the temperature to between 23 and 19 degrees on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be cloudy with showers in some areas.

Rain will stop on Thursday and Friday but will return during the weekend.

From this weekend to the middle of next week, the high will be under 20 degrees, and the mercury is forecast to fluctuate from 14 to 19 degrees.

This year's 6th solar term in the Chinese traditional calendar, Guyu, or grain rain, will fall on Thursday, It always indicates rising temperatures and wet weather.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
Special Reports
Follow Us

