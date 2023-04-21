﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor meets foreign guests to promote international cooperation

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:18 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met foreign guests attending the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World on Thursday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:18 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
Shanghai Mayor meets foreign guests to promote international cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng meets foreign guests attending the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met foreign guests attending the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World, including Dilma Rousseff, the president of the New Development Bank and former Brazilian president, Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, and former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf, at the Meet-the-World Lounge on Thursday.

Gong warmly welcomed the guests and said that currently Shanghai is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning of Shanghai's development.

Shanghai will accelerate high-level, all-round opening-up to the outside world, steadily promote institutional opening-up, and create more high-energy two-way open platforms. The city will accelerate the modernization of the industrial system, vigorously promote digital transformation and green low-carbon transformation.

We will create a first-class business environment with market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized features, and construct an enterprise life-cycle service system. We will further strengthen international cooperation with a more proactive attitude, the mayor said.

"Everyone present is a globally renowned figure and an old friend of the Chinese and Shanghai people," Gong said. "I hope everyone can play a role in promoting Shanghai to more people and attracting investment to help deepen exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and other countries for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes."

Foreign guests, including Rousseff, expressed their pleasure at being invited to attend the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World and wished it a successful event.

Shanghai is a very modern city with a beautiful urban image and profound cultural heritage, and the energy and vitality it demonstrates are impressive. It is believed that as Shanghai continues to expand its openness and deepen international cooperation, it will promote the prosperity and development of the world economy, foreign guests said.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     