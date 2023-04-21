Shanghai Mayor meets foreign guests to promote international cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met foreign guests attending the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World on Thursday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met foreign guests attending the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World, including Dilma Rousseff, the president of the New Development Bank and former Brazilian president, Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, and former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf, at the Meet-the-World Lounge on Thursday.

Gong warmly welcomed the guests and said that currently Shanghai is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning of Shanghai's development.

Shanghai will accelerate high-level, all-round opening-up to the outside world, steadily promote institutional opening-up, and create more high-energy two-way open platforms. The city will accelerate the modernization of the industrial system, vigorously promote digital transformation and green low-carbon transformation.

We will create a first-class business environment with market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized features, and construct an enterprise life-cycle service system. We will further strengthen international cooperation with a more proactive attitude, the mayor said.

"Everyone present is a globally renowned figure and an old friend of the Chinese and Shanghai people," Gong said. "I hope everyone can play a role in promoting Shanghai to more people and attracting investment to help deepen exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and other countries for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes."

Foreign guests, including Rousseff, expressed their pleasure at being invited to attend the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World and wished it a successful event.

Shanghai is a very modern city with a beautiful urban image and profound cultural heritage, and the energy and vitality it demonstrates are impressive. It is believed that as Shanghai continues to expand its openness and deepen international cooperation, it will promote the prosperity and development of the world economy, foreign guests said.





