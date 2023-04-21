﻿
News / Metro

'Window of Shanghai' promotes Chinese literature to the globe

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:46 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
As an integral part of the "China Book International," the project aims to introduce renowned Chinese literature to global audience through a comprehensive platform.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:46 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0

More Chinese online literary work will be spread to the global community in 2023 through the "Window of Shanghai" project.

The Shanghai Library, organizer of the project, signed a strategic cooperation with China Literature, the country's biggest online reading site, on Friday. Both sides will jointly work to "bring good Chinese stories to the world."

"Window of Shanghai," as an integral part of the "China Book International" (CBI), aims to introduce Chinese culture, promote Chinese civilization and the charms of Shanghai, by providing overseas readers with the latest Chinese publications.

By donating domestically published books to overseas libraries and collection organizations, it has grown into a project worldwide to introduce Chinese history and culture to overseas readers. By September of 2022, it had landed in 177 organizations globally, in 75 countries and regions.

Online literature, with a growing number of readers, has gradually been integrated into the project. The cooperation with China Literature will bring Chinese stories and culture to more young readers, or Gen-Z readers.

'Window of Shanghai' promotes Chinese literature to the globe
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Officials from the Shanghai Library and China Literature sign a strategic cooperation at the Shanghai Library East on Friday.

Also on Friday, 103 online literary works were officially collected at the Shanghai Library in digital format, covering popular titles over the past two decades, according to China Literature.

"It is a great honor to witness online literature take a higher, bigger and more exciting stage and embrace a wider, broader and more professional readership," online author Xue Hong said in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Library and China Literature will hold a digital reading festival to celebrate the World Reading Day on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
China Literature
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     