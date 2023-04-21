'Window of Shanghai' promotes Chinese literature to the globe

As an integral part of the "China Book International," the project aims to introduce renowned Chinese literature to global audience through a comprehensive platform.

More Chinese online literary work will be spread to the global community in 2023 through the "Window of Shanghai" project.



The Shanghai Library, organizer of the project, signed a strategic cooperation with China Literature, the country's biggest online reading site, on Friday. Both sides will jointly work to "bring good Chinese stories to the world."

"Window of Shanghai," as an integral part of the "China Book International" (CBI), aims to introduce Chinese culture, promote Chinese civilization and the charms of Shanghai, by providing overseas readers with the latest Chinese publications.

By donating domestically published books to overseas libraries and collection organizations, it has grown into a project worldwide to introduce Chinese history and culture to overseas readers. By September of 2022, it had landed in 177 organizations globally, in 75 countries and regions.

Online literature, with a growing number of readers, has gradually been integrated into the project. The cooperation with China Literature will bring Chinese stories and culture to more young readers, or Gen-Z readers.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Also on Friday, 103 online literary works were officially collected at the Shanghai Library in digital format, covering popular titles over the past two decades, according to China Literature.

"It is a great honor to witness online literature take a higher, bigger and more exciting stage and embrace a wider, broader and more professional readership," online author Xue Hong said in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Library and China Literature will hold a digital reading festival to celebrate the World Reading Day on Sunday.