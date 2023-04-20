High-tech projects power Putuo as scientific innovation hub

Thirty leading domestic companies from key and emerging industries signed contracts to set up their headquarters or R&D centers in the district.

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is keen to ride the wave of economic revitalization to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

A host of high-tech projects related to smart terminals, robotics and automated driving, defined as "new tracks," will be launched in Putuo District to fulfill its ambition to become a scientific innovation hub.

Thirty leading domestic companies from the key and emerging industries signed contracts with Putuo on Thursday to set up their headquarters or R&D centers in the district.

Putuo, formerly known for its chemical industries, now focuses on scientific innovation with four major parks within the district – the China Israel Innovation Hub, the International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University Shanghai, the Wuning Innovation Community, and Haina Town, a pilot zone for Shanghai's digital transformation campaign.

Leading IT firm INSPUR was among the companies that signed a contract on Thursday to develop in Putuo. The company plans to develop cutting-edge intelligent robots, wearable devices, home appliances and virtual reality terminals.

Siweishubang, an automated driving startup, announced it had moved its headquarters from Xi'an in northwest Shaanxi Province to Shanghai's Putuo District during the signing ceremony on Thursday. The startup aims to develop a location big data system to support automated driving systems.

With its dependence on scientific innovation firms, the district-level fiscal revenue of Putuo increased by 47 percent in Q1, ranking the first among local districts, said Jiang Dongdong, Party secretary of Putuo.