﻿
News / Metro

High-tech projects power Putuo as scientific innovation hub

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:45 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
Thirty leading domestic companies from key and emerging industries signed contracts to set up their headquarters or R&D centers in the district.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:45 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0

Editor's Note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is keen to ride the wave of economic revitalization to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

High-tech projects power Putuo as scientific innovation hub

A host of high-tech projects related to smart terminals, robotics and automated driving, defined as "new tracks," will be launched in Putuo District to fulfill its ambition to become a scientific innovation hub.

Thirty leading domestic companies from the key and emerging industries signed contracts with Putuo on Thursday to set up their headquarters or R&D centers in the district.

Putuo, formerly known for its chemical industries, now focuses on scientific innovation with four major parks within the district – the China Israel Innovation Hub, the International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University Shanghai, the Wuning Innovation Community, and Haina Town, a pilot zone for Shanghai's digital transformation campaign.

Leading IT firm INSPUR was among the companies that signed a contract on Thursday to develop in Putuo. The company plans to develop cutting-edge intelligent robots, wearable devices, home appliances and virtual reality terminals.

Siweishubang, an automated driving startup, announced it had moved its headquarters from Xi'an in northwest Shaanxi Province to Shanghai's Putuo District during the signing ceremony on Thursday. The startup aims to develop a location big data system to support automated driving systems.

With its dependence on scientific innovation firms, the district-level fiscal revenue of Putuo increased by 47 percent in Q1, ranking the first among local districts, said Jiang Dongdong, Party secretary of Putuo.

High-tech projects power Putuo as scientific innovation hub
Ti Gong

An aerial view shows Putuo District alongside Suzhou Creek

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     