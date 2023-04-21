Chinese FM reaffirms Taiwan an inalienable part of China

Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China's territory since ancient times, and both sides of the Strait belong to one and the same China, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang reaffirmed at the ongoing Lanting Forum in Shanghai on Friday.

"This is Taiwan's history, and it is also the status quo of Taiwan. Taiwan's return to China is a component of the post-war international order, written in black and white in the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation," he said. "China will not lose any part of its territory that has been restored. And the established post-war international order will not be upended."

He added: "It is right and proper for China to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We would like to make it clear to those who seek to sabotage international justice in the name of international order: The Taiwan question is the core of the core interests of China, and there will be no vagueness at all in our response to anyone who attempts to distort the one-China principle; we will never back down in face of any act that undermines China's sovereignty and security. Those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned."