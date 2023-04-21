﻿
News / Metro

SPC Chairman meets Slovakian Speaker to enhance bilateral ties

Dong Yunhu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress, met with Boris Kollar, speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, on Thursday.
Dong Yunhu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress, talks with Boris Kollar, speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic

Dong Yunhu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress, met with Boris Kollar, speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, and his delegation at the Hongqiao Guesthouse on Thursday.

Dong said that China and Slovakia have deep traditional friendship, and the friendly relations between the two countries are healthy and productive. Shanghai and Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, are sister cities, and the two cities have extensive exchanges and cooperation in the fields of education, culture, and youth exchange.

As the economic center of China and the forefront of reform and opening up, Shanghai is currently deepening high-level reform and opening up, vigorously promoting high-quality development, accelerating the construction of an international economic, financial, trade, shipping, and technological innovation center.

Shanghai will build more international cooperation and exchange platforms, strengthen the function of opening-up hubs, continuously optimize the market-based, internationalized, and legalized business environment, and welcome more Slovak companies to invest in and cooperate with Shanghai.

The Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress hopes to strengthen exchanges with the local councils of Slovakia and actively promote the development of friendship between sister cities, Dong said.

Kollar said that Slovakia hopes to strengthen cooperation with Shanghai in the fields of economy, culture, tourism, and agriculture, learn and share experience in building a smart city, deepen exchanges between legislative institutions, and promote win-win cooperation.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
