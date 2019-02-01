Yangshan Deepwater Port: a hub for large container vessels

Thanks to its ability to accommodate super-sized containers and its efficient throughput capacity, Yangshan Deepwater Port serves as a hub for these large ships.

The shipping container is one of the most important modes of transportation of goods in modern times.The world's largest container ship is 399.9 meters long and more than 61 meters wide. These giant ships help connect the world by sailing between major ports.

Thanks to its ability to accommodate super-sized containers and its efficient throughput capacity, Yangshan Deepwater Port serves as a hub for these large ships, contributing to Shanghai Port's status as a global leader in container throughput.