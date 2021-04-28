Shanghai's oldest underground shopping center: memories of a generation
19:20 UTC+8, 2023-04-23 0
Before the underground Hong Kong Shopping Center at People's Square closed, we went back to reminisce our childhood.
Before the underground Hong Kong Shopping Center at People's Square closed on April 19, we went back to reminisce our childhood.
The shopping mall, which opened in 1995 near the People's Square Metro station just two years after the city's first Metro Line 1, held cherished memories for a whole generation.
