Shanghai Metro extends service time on six Metro lines

The changes will come into effect from Friday, in a move to better answer residents' needs.
Starting Friday, six Metro lines in Shanghai will extend their service times on Fridays and Saturdays to cope with local residents' increasing travel needs, the city's metro operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group as announced.

The lines affected are Lines 1, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 13.

Passengers planning to travel on those routes should check the last train schedule and latest transfer times at the relevant stations, the group advised.

The operating times and trains schedules of each line are available on the "Shanghai Metro Daduhui" app, and also on the official WeChat account of Shanghai Metro.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

The new schedule of the last train on each terminal stop for Fridays and Saturdays

