Railway schedules more services to cope with Labor Day holiday

China Railway Shanghai Group plans 96 additional trains to accommodate passengers during the travel rush.
Ti Gong

The waiting hall of Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station is full of passengers during the before the upcoming holiday travel rush.

Shanghai is expecting 3.82 million people to transit the city by train during the upcoming Labor Day holiday, which will run between April 29 to May 3, the China Railway Shanghai Group announced on Monday.

To cope with the surging travel need, the group is planning to launch 96 additional trains during the travel rush, including routes to Jiangxi, Hunan, Fujian, Northwest regions in China, Anhui, Hangzhou, and the North region in Jiangsu Province, .

The outbound travel peak is predicted to be this Saturday, when the daily number of railway travelers is expected to reach 650,000. The daily passenger flow is forecast to hit the record and the return rush will fall on May 3, the group said.

Passenger flows in the Shanghai railway stations have been growing steadily since the beginning of the year. The city has recorded about 28.46 million trips from or to Shanghai during this year's chunyun, the Spring Festival travel rush, which ran from January 7 and February 15. The number has recovered to the level in 2019, the group said.

Ti Gong

Passengers line up to board a train.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
