﻿
News / Metro

Literature of Cheng Naishan gets revived in Jing'an District

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:10 UTC+8, 2023-04-24       0
The author depicted classic images of Shanghai women, which won her the crown of "Daughter of Shanghai."
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:10 UTC+8, 2023-04-24       0
Literature of Cheng Naishan gets revived in Jing'an District
Ti Gong

A resident reads a book of Cheng Naishan.

An event featuring the works of the late Shanghai writer Cheng Naishan (1946-2013) and her books depicting Shanghai women and haipai (Shanghai-style) culture was held in Jing'an District on Sunday, the World Book and Copyright Day.

In total, nine such activities will be held this year to honor renowned late literati and masters in other fields.

A pop-up bookstore was turned into a reading "caravan" featuring works by Cheng, known for a variety of books related to Shanghai such as "Shanghai Tango," "Shanghai Lady" and "Shanghai Fashion," which won her the crown of "Daughter of Shanghai."

Literature of Cheng Naishan gets revived in Jing'an District
Ti Gong

Books written by Cheng about haipai culture are on display.

Cheng grew up and lived in the Nanjing Road W. Subdistrict of Jing'an, and her husband and neighbors shared stories of her life during the event.

"Cheng liked making friends and was always enthusiastic and broad-minded, which represents a beautiful side of Shanghai ladies," said Yan Er'chun, husband of Cheng.

In Cheng's books, Shanghai ladies are elegant, fashionable and capable.

It is part of the pop-up "bookstore" serial activities with the theme of "life education" across the city.

Old photos will be restored by Fu Shou Yuan, China's biggest cemetery and funeral service provider, as part of the program.

After the commemorative activity of Cheng, the reading "caravan" will be left at the community to promote haipai culture and life education at communities.

"Everybody's life is like a book, and opening the book, we will see what his or her life left to the world," said Li Jingheng, head of the program. "Their legacy remains."

Literature of Cheng Naishan gets revived in Jing'an District
Ti Gong

A boy recites a Shanghai nursery rhyme.

Literature of Cheng Naishan gets revived in Jing'an District
Ti Gong

Cheng's book are still popular.

Literature of Cheng Naishan gets revived in Jing'an District
Ti Gong

People browse books at the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     