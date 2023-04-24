Literature of Cheng Naishan gets revived in Jing'an District

The author depicted classic images of Shanghai women, which won her the crown of "Daughter of Shanghai."

Ti Gong

An event featuring the works of the late Shanghai writer Cheng Naishan (1946-2013) and her books depicting Shanghai women and haipai (Shanghai-style) culture was held in Jing'an District on Sunday, the World Book and Copyright Day.

In total, nine such activities will be held this year to honor renowned late literati and masters in other fields.

A pop-up bookstore was turned into a reading "caravan" featuring works by Cheng, known for a variety of books related to Shanghai such as "Shanghai Tango," "Shanghai Lady" and "Shanghai Fashion," which won her the crown of "Daughter of Shanghai."

Ti Gong

Cheng grew up and lived in the Nanjing Road W. Subdistrict of Jing'an, and her husband and neighbors shared stories of her life during the event.

"Cheng liked making friends and was always enthusiastic and broad-minded, which represents a beautiful side of Shanghai ladies," said Yan Er'chun, husband of Cheng.

In Cheng's books, Shanghai ladies are elegant, fashionable and capable.

It is part of the pop-up "bookstore" serial activities with the theme of "life education" across the city.

Old photos will be restored by Fu Shou Yuan, China's biggest cemetery and funeral service provider, as part of the program.



After the commemorative activity of Cheng, the reading "caravan" will be left at the community to promote haipai culture and life education at communities.

"Everybody's life is like a book, and opening the book, we will see what his or her life left to the world," said Li Jingheng, head of the program. "Their legacy remains."

Ti Gong

Ti Gong