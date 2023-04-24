Two-dose HPV vaccine available in China to increase women protection

The two-dose HPV vaccine is now available in China. It specifically protects against the major bivalent HPV-16/18, with girls between 9 and 14 the major target for vaccination.

Vaccination is a major measure for cervical cancer prevention and control. Medical experts have called for wider awareness, as national vaccination day falls on Tuesday.

According to the WHO, girls between the ages of 9 and 14 are the primary target for vaccinations. If adolescent girls are vaccinated against HPV, it can stimulate a better immune response, and women who have not had sex will achieve the best preventive effect.

China has issued a plan of terminating cervical cancer by 2030. Vaccination is a key measure, experts said.

Cervical cancer is the most prevalent female cancer in the world. In 2020, a total of 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths were reported globally.

There were about 110,000 cases of cervical cancer in China in 2020, when 59,000 people died of the diseases, accounting for 18 percent and 17 percent of the global total respectively.

"The key to terminate cervical cancer is to move the barrier of infection earlier, which means a promotion of vaccination among minors. A streamlined process and easy access to the service are important to promote vaccination," said Zhao Fanghui from the National Cancer Center. "The new introduction of the two-dose vaccine can further boost the vaccination, apart from three-dose jabs."

Dr Xue Fengxia from Tianjian Medical University General Hospital said the incidence of cervical cancer is rising in China and there are more young patients.

"The infection of high-risk HPV 16 and 18 is the reason. In China, about 85 percent of cervical cancer is related to those infection," she said.