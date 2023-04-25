﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's first synthetic biology league launched

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:15 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
Over 20 leading companies in synthetic biology sectors have moved to the city's first synthetic biology industrial park in Nanda Digital City.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:15 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
Shanghai's first synthetic biology league launched
Ti Gong

Scientists and officials launch the Shanghai Synthetic Biology League to draw together the powers of local tech firms, universities and research institutes.

A scientific innovation highland on synthetic biology technology has been unveiled in north Shanghai's Baoshan District to tap into the city's ambition to become a scientific innovation center with global influence.

Synthetic biology combines biology, engineering and other fields to design and create new organisms and biological systems. Scientists can create practical biological systems to diagnose and treat diseases, addressing environmental issues and other applications.

Over 20 leading companies in synthetic biology sectors have moved to the city's first synthetic biology industrial park in Nanda Digital City, a key scientific innovation hub transformed from former industrial parks.

The park will accelerate the application of synthetic biology technology mainly in life and health, food and agriculture, materials and energy, beauty and personal care, chemical substitutions and environmental sustainability, according to the district government.

Shanghai's first synthetic biology league launched
Ti Gong

The first Shanghai Synthetic Biology Industry Summit Forum is held in Nanda Smart City on Monday.

The city's first synthetic biology league was established at the Shanghai Synthetic Biology Industry Summit Forum in Nanda on Monday. It drew together leading enterprises, universities and research institutes to jointly develop and incubate the applications of synthetic biology technologies.

Top scientists, including Zhao Guoping, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and professors from Tsinghua, Peking and Boston Universities, shared their latest findings on synthetic biology technologies along with leading domestic labs during the forum.

Nanda, covering 6.3 square kilometers, is rising from the former Nanda Industrial Site, which was notorious for its soil and air pollution.

According to its blueprint, the future digital city will feature parks, waterways and transit-oriented-development (TOD) projects, along with sprawling underground spaces for Metro stations and commercial facilities.

Baoshan is converting the area into an intelligent park and community with global architectural, urban planning and engineering firms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     