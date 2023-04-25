Shanghai's first synthetic biology league launched

Over 20 leading companies in synthetic biology sectors have moved to the city's first synthetic biology industrial park in Nanda Digital City.

A scientific innovation highland on synthetic biology technology has been unveiled in north Shanghai's Baoshan District to tap into the city's ambition to become a scientific innovation center with global influence.

Synthetic biology combines biology, engineering and other fields to design and create new organisms and biological systems. Scientists can create practical biological systems to diagnose and treat diseases, addressing environmental issues and other applications.

Over 20 leading companies in synthetic biology sectors have moved to the city's first synthetic biology industrial park in Nanda Digital City, a key scientific innovation hub transformed from former industrial parks.

The park will accelerate the application of synthetic biology technology mainly in life and health, food and agriculture, materials and energy, beauty and personal care, chemical substitutions and environmental sustainability, according to the district government.

The city's first synthetic biology league was established at the Shanghai Synthetic Biology Industry Summit Forum in Nanda on Monday. It drew together leading enterprises, universities and research institutes to jointly develop and incubate the applications of synthetic biology technologies.

Top scientists, including Zhao Guoping, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and professors from Tsinghua, Peking and Boston Universities, shared their latest findings on synthetic biology technologies along with leading domestic labs during the forum.

Nanda, covering 6.3 square kilometers, is rising from the former Nanda Industrial Site, which was notorious for its soil and air pollution.

According to its blueprint, the future digital city will feature parks, waterways and transit-oriented-development (TOD) projects, along with sprawling underground spaces for Metro stations and commercial facilities.

Baoshan is converting the area into an intelligent park and community with global architectural, urban planning and engineering firms.