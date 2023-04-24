Zhaoxiang campus service center improves lives of employees, local residents

Center in the Zhaoxiang campus of the Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park opens leisure facilities to local community as well as employees.

Xu Jiaqing

A service center that integrates life, work and leisure functions in the Zhaoxiang campus of the Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park in suburban Qingpu District is improving the happiness of talent as well as local residents who live around.

The center features a number of facilities including a canteen, fitness center, football field, walking trails, and landscape green belts, aiming to provide one-stop services to meet the work, study, and leisure demands of employees in the Zhaoxiang campus, while also offering convenience for residents in neighboring communities.

The center is part of major efforts by the local government to build a convenient 15-minute life cycle that allows not only employees in the campus but local residents to easily access amenities that will make their lives more pleasant and comfortable.

Notably, the service center integrates high-quality resources and platforms, such as those for professionals in the Yangtze River Delta region, young talent and students with an overseas background.

As one of the city’s 33 talent bases, the center focuses on the talent cultivation services to meet various needs, such as talent information gathering, recruitment, academic research and results release, so as to further enrich the talent pool.