Warmer weather on Wednesday, with sun and showers for the May holiday

Shanghai is expected to warm up with a high of 23 degrees on Wednesday, while lows remain around 12 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and showers for the May holiday.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

The wet and cold weather in Shanghai is expected to end on Wednesday and sunshine will return, the local weather officials announced.

The highest temperature recorded at the Xujiahui Weather station on Tuesday was 16.4 degrees Celsius, while it is predicted to rise to 23 degrees on Wednesday with the low remaining around 12.

The city is expecting a sun on Wednesday.

From tomorrow to the beginning of next month, the weather will be warm and wet with sunshine and showers showing alternately.

The mercury will continue to rise during the period, between 18 and 25 degrees.

The May Day holiday will run between this Saturday to May 3, when the city will be cloudy with showers hitting some of the areas from time to time.