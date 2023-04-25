Leading cellular scientist writes children book about cell research

A children's book written by a leading cellular researcher takes a simpler approach to medical and cell science, covering topics like cancer cell and stem cell therapy.

Top local scientists are involved in scientific promotion. A scientific book written by a leading researcher at Ruijin Hospital, explaining the basic knowledge of cells and stories about cellular research, is included in the annual list of "China's Good Books."

The book "Brief History of Cells" with fun and easy words and cartoon illustrations is an extracurricular book for primary school students to generate their interest in science, as well as serve as a popular science book for senior students and adults to abroad their horizons.

Cheng Lin, the author and project leader of the State Key Laboratory of Medical Genomics, said the motivation behind the book stems from his family's curiosity about his job.

"They always ask me what I'm researching and what my research means. I say I mainly research on cell reprogramming, but they didn't really understand me," he said. "So I looked for some scientific books which can explain cells and stem cell, but I couldn't find any books that give a clean and easy explanation. So I came up with the idea of writing a book about cells myself."

Cheng spent two years to collect materials and write the book, telling the history and development of cellular research through various stories, while explaining the concept of cancer cells, cell therapy and stem cell therapy.

At a ceremony on Tuesday, the book was sent as gifts to four local schools.

Hu Hong, president of Xiangming Middle School said the book can serve a seed to generate children's interest in reading and learning about science and medicine, and hopes more high-end research facilities will open the door for student visits.

Shanghai has been encouraging medical professionals and medical facilities to be more involved in scientific promotion and public education, and have included scientific promotion into the medical evaluation system.