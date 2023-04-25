﻿
News / Metro

China looks to increase vaccination awareness among elderly residents

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
As the body suffers from lower immunity throughout the aging process, its become increasingly important to promote vaccination awareness among the city's elderly residents.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0

In an effort to educate the public on the importance of vaccination, the nation's first scientific promotion pamphlet on elderly vaccination was released during this week's World Vaccination Week.

Vaccination can help people prevent various infectious diseases and the degeneration of immunity which comes with age.

Vaccination isn't just for children, but a lifelong issue, with people receiving vaccinations throughout different phases of life, the National Health Commission said on its public WeChat account on Tuesday.

About 75 percent of Chinese elderly aged 60 or older have at least one chronic disease and 43 percent have at least two. Vaccination can prevent infection, slow down the development of chronic diseases and reduce the risk of complications, said Qi Pingjiang from Chinese Aging Well Association.

However, the public understanding and awareness of adult vaccination, especially elderly vaccination, is still inadequate, requiring further education and guidance, experts said.

According to experts, elderly people should receive vaccination for the flu, pneumonia, shingles and COVID-19.

"A healthy aging process is not only related to the length of life, but quality of life," said Feng Luzhao from Peking Union Medical College's School of Population Medicine and Public Health.

"But the vaccination rate for the flu, pneumonia and shingles are still low in China. The vaccination rate among adults is only 10.97 percent for the flu and13.6 percent for pneumonia, and only 16.57 percent expressed a willingness to receive shingles shots. So it is urgent to promote education, enhance public confidence on the effects and safety of vaccination, and improve vaccination awareness among the elderly."

Dr Yang Weizhong, vice director of Chinese Preventative Medicine Association, said people's immunity drops along with the aging process, so elderly people are more vulnerable to infectious diseases.

"For instance, age is the most important risk factor for shingles. People over 50 years old are high-risk population, and the older the age, the more serious the symptoms," he said.

China looks to increase vaccination awareness among elderly residents

A woman receives inhaled COVID-19 vaccine at SinoUnited Health on Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccination

With the arrival of the May Day holiday, medical experts suggest people with weak immunity become more aware of the risk of COVID-19, as there are reports of a second round of infections.

People who haven't been infected with COVID-19 and vulnerable people like the elderly are at higher risk. Eligible people can receive COVID-19 vaccines to boost immunity.

Under the latest policy, people who haven't been infected and haven't fulfilled the basic or booster shots, and those who have been infected but never vaccinated are the targets for vaccination services.

Both eligible Chinese and expatriates can receive the vaccination. There are one or two hospitals or clinics in each district offering service for expatriates in Shanghai and detailed information is available on government-run Jiankangyun, or Health Cloud, platform.

Dr Xylia Xiong from SinoUnited Health said its clinics and hospital have seen a slight rise of COVID-19 patients, both Chinese and expatriates, recently.

"Patients who are infected for the first time have more serious symptoms than those with second infections. So eligible people, especially vulnerable people, can receive vaccination for protection," Xiong said. "We have bilingual services for COVID-19 vaccination."

High health awareness like good personal hygiene and wearing a mask while staying in crowded public venues like trains and coaches are important for COVID-19 prevention and control, doctors said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     