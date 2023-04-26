Coordinated efforts to create a diversified cultural world in Shanghai

The Shanghai Digital Cultural and Creative & Metaverse Industry Alliance was established on Wednesday to boost the development of the city's digital cultural and creative industry.

Ti Gong

The alliance will prioritize the build-up of the research system, joint development and project landing of the digital cultural and creative and metaverse industry.

It will provide a platform for the exchange and cooperation of different market entities, promote the agglomeration of key enterprises and implementation of key projects, and provide services including training, exchanges, brand promotion, industry "matchmaking" and policy support to boost the development of the industry.

The Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Association, Shanghai Media Group, Baidu, Ant Group, and Shanghai Data Exchange are some of the founding entities of the alliance. The alliance's member entities total nearly 100, involving metaverse technology suppliers, application scene units, academic research institutions and public service platforms.

On Wednesday, 35 companies from home and abroad received awards during the 2023 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Conference.

Ti Gong

The first "Cultural and Creative Shanghai" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, which attracted entries from 403 companies, aimed to stimulate their innovation vitality, encourage enthusiasm for entrepreneurship, cultivate digital cultural and creative market entities, explore potential industry projects and talents, and promote the development of digital cultural and creative industry.

The competition consisted of three categories – digital technology and the metaverse, future lifestyles, and original content production and dissemination.

After six months of fierce competition, 35 winners were chosen, many of which were small companies and startups with strong innovative abilities and huge development potential, the organizer said.

They would receive a range of support for project promotion and landing, incubation and cultivation, and financing to empower their development.

Altstory, a top award winner, displayed its self-developed cloud interactive technology patent during the awarding ceremony.

"We hope to empower the development of the industry via this technology and jointly establish a new content pattern in the cultural and creative industry with our partners," said Kun Peng, founder and CEO of the company.

The output of Shanghai's creative design industry amounted to 1.64 trillion yuan (US$236.9 billion) last year, up 1.17 percent from a year earlier.