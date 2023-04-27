Shanghai offers preferential cinema tickets to students and seniors

Around 300 theaters across Shanghai will take part in the city's latest program to give a strong boost to the film market and industry.

Around 300 theaters across Shanghai will take part in the city's latest program to give a strong boost to the film market and industry.

Throughout the year, preferential tickets will be offered to students and elderly people in the city.

On weekdays (except for holidays), seniors aged over 60 can buy tickets priced no higher than 39.9 yuan (US$5.76) to all regular 2D and 3D film screenings before 6pm at all cinemas in Shanghai.

Some 30 theaters including Grand Cinema and Caoyang Cinema will also launch special screenings every Wednesday morning with each ticket priced at only 10 yuan for the elderly population.

During summer vacation, students can enjoy tickets costing no more than 49.9 yuan for all normal screenings before 6pm on weekdays.

As part of the program, to fuel the Double Five Shopping Festival, tickets for all regular evening screenings after 9pm at local cinemas will be priced no higher than 49.9 yuan from May 5 to June 5.

All of these ticket discounts planned by the Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association aim to propel the prosperity of the local film market and stimulate domestic sales in the neighboring commercial areas.

According to Li Zhihua, an official from the publicity office of the CPC Shanghai Committee, local cinemas would also be encouraged to host high-level theme exhibitions, film premieres and diverse events to bring more people to theaters.