News / Metro

Shanghai ensures food safety with real-time monitoring program

  13:43 UTC+8, 2023-04-27       0
Shanghai has more than 38,000 catering businesses that make their food processing and cooking process wholly transparent to diners.
Shanghai has more than 38,000 catering businesses that make their food processing and cooking process wholly transparent to diners, covering all medium-sized and above restaurants and the canteens of primary and middle schools across the city, a radio program heard on Thursday.

A scheme launched in 2014 in the city means that via surveillance cameras and screens, diners are able to follow preparation in kitchens in real time.

This enables diners to monitor food safety directly, Ni Junnan, director of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation, told the program.

"Another 1,000 demonstration catering spots in the scheme will be announced this year to encourage the involvement of businesses and make catering services transparent, thus safeguarding 'safety on the tip of the tongue,'" Ni said.

Shanghai's food safety situation is stable with no group food poisoning incidents or major food safety incidents last year, according to Ni.

In total, 99.6 percent of food samples tested last year were up to standard, Ni said.

Last year, 29,700 food safety irregularities were uncovered in the city and 64,000 food businesses were ordered to rectify them, or received administrative penalties.

The city's market regulators received 250,000 food-related complaints and tip-offs from residents last year.

"It reflects the public's increasing awareness of the importance of food safety, safeguarding their legitimate rights and self protection," Ni said.

"Their complaints and tip-offs have also become an important channel for us to spot food irregularities," he added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Follow Us

